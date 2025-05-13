US President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order on Monday that is part of his attempt to slash drug prices for Americans by more closely aligning their costs to lower prices paid abroad. Photograph: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg

The pharmaceutical industry in Ireland was last night trying to work out the potential impact of US President Donald Trump’s vow to force European countries to pay higher drug prices while squeezing pharmaceutical companies to lower prices for US consumers by as much as 80 per cent. Dominic Coyle has the story.

Is it time to increase protection on savings held here? Fiona Reddan looks at how mooted changes in the UK could leave savers in Northern Ireland with more protection than their counterparts on the other side of the Border and ponders if we need to follow suit.

In our Your Money Q&A, a reader approved for the Help-to-Buy scheme wonders if the house they plan to purchase will allow them to avail of the tax break.

Irish mortgage lender Núa has rolled out what it says are “significant rate reductions” across its suite of residential mortgage and equity release products, with the cut on some rates coming close to 1 per cent. Conor Pope has the details.

Ford says it is 10-15 days away from releasing a software update that will act as an early warning for the 2,850 Irish motorists affected by a potential battery defect that poses a fire risk to Kuga plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars. Michael McAleer has the story.

Outdated planning and obsolete national mandates are slowing the upgrade and buildout of Europe’s electricity grids, delaying connection of renewable energies, an independent report has found. Kevin O’Sullivan has the details, including Ireland’s progress in this transition.

Residents in the vicinity of Dublin Airport are to meet Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien to press their concerns around planning and environmental issues related to air traffic. Mark Hilliard reports.

Irish green technology company MyGug is setting its eyes on European markets for its system which turn food waste into renewable energy and fertiliser. Hugh Dooley has the details.

In Me & My Money, former Shelbourne FC footballer, businessman and playwright Gary Brown tells Tony Clayton-Lea about buying watch for around €7,000. “It’s worth a lot more now, and I’ve passed it on to family.”

Stocktake reflects on how new research shows that before buying a stock, the typical individual investor spends just six minutes researching it.

New figures show that Explorium, the science and sports museum in south Dublin, has bounced back from the hit of the pandemic, writes Cantillon.

