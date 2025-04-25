Dublin Marathon contributes €63m to local economy, report finds

The Irish Life Dublin Marathon contributed $71 million (€63 million) to the local economy last year, according to a new report.

This placed it 19th among the top 50 marathons globally in terms of economic contribution, according to research by Brand Finance and Tata Consultancy Services, which sponsors a number of top marathons and endurance events around the world.

The research found that in 2024, the top 50 marathons contributed $5.2 billion to the local economies of the host cities.

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon topped the ranking with a contribution of $627 million. The London Marathon, which is being run this weekend, was fourth last year with a contribution of $425 million.

“The Dublin Marathon (12th) scored particularly highly in a number of engagement metrics, such as donated to a charity associated with the marathon, bought merchandise in association with the marathon, and volunteered at the marathon,” the report noted, adding that the top 50 races raised $425 million between them for charitable causes.

Some 18,100 runners competed in the Dublin Marathon last year, in spite of 22,500 having paid a fee to enter the race. The men’s race was won by Moses Kemei from Kenya while Asmirach Nega from Ethiopia was first home in the women’s elite race.