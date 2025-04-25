Business

Dublin Marathon contributes €63m to local economy, report finds

Dublin ranks 19th among top 50 marathons globally, with Chicago topping list in terms of economic contribution

Runners starting the 2024 Irish Life Dublin Marathon, the 43rd edition of the 26.2-mile race. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Fri Apr 25 2025 - 06:00

The Irish Life Dublin Marathon contributed $71 million (€63 million) to the local economy last year, according to a new report.

This placed it 19th among the top 50 marathons globally in terms of economic contribution, according to research by Brand Finance and Tata Consultancy Services, which sponsors a number of top marathons and endurance events around the world.

The research found that in 2024, the top 50 marathons contributed $5.2 billion to the local economies of the host cities.

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon topped the ranking with a contribution of $627 million. The London Marathon, which is being run this weekend, was fourth last year with a contribution of $425 million.

“The Dublin Marathon (12th) scored particularly highly in a number of engagement metrics, such as donated to a charity associated with the marathon, bought merchandise in association with the marathon, and volunteered at the marathon,” the report noted, adding that the top 50 races raised $425 million between them for charitable causes.

Some 18,100 runners competed in the Dublin Marathon last year, in spite of 22,500 having paid a fee to enter the race. The men’s race was won by Moses Kemei from Kenya while Asmirach Nega from Ethiopia was first home in the women’s elite race.

