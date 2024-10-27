Colin Farrell among participants as 22,000 run in Dublin Marathon

More than 22,000 people have taken part in the Irish Life Dublin Marathon on Sunday, with actor Colin Farrell among this year’s participants.

Farrell (48) crossed the finish line in just over four hours, pushing his friend Emma Fogarty (40), who suffers from a rare skin condition called epidermolysis bullosa (EB), in a wheelchair for the last 2.5 miles of the race.

“I have known Emma for many years and she epitomises bravery, she is what courage and pure determination are all about,” said Farrell in a statement afterwards.

“That run was nothing compared to the pain she is forced to endure every single day, even though she doesn’t show it. It was an honour to see her waiting for me with 4km to go, each of those representing a decade of her life, and to do the final stretch together. I’ll never forget it.”

Actor Colin Farrell with his close friend Emma Fogarty, running in the Irish Life Dublin Marathon in Dublin, to raise money for people living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare genetic skin condition suffered by Ms Fofarty. Photo: Damien Storan/PA Wire

The Castleknock native has so far raised more than €700,000 for Debra, the national charity that supports those living with EB.

This year’s marathon route had changed slightly, with the start line on Leeson Street Lower, before crossing the river Liffey close to Heuston Station and going through Stoneybatter, the North Circular Rd and into the Phoenix Park.

Runners then crossed the river again and headed down the South Circular Road and Dolphin’s Barn and on through the city’s suburbs in advance of the finish line on Mount Street Upper.

Ger Copeland (46), from Howth, who suffered three brain haemorrhages and a stroke following a skiing accident earlier this year, was also among this year’s participants.

Mr Copeland, who has run 300 marathons and finished with a time of 3 hours 6 minutes, said the race had been “very emotional”.

“I was told I would never eat, walk, see, hear again. I had to learn how to rewalk, how to swallow, to see. I had to relearn how to do everything,” he said.

“I’m in constant pain. I have no feeling in my right side, I have Horner syndrome in the left side of my face. I’m blind in one eye, my organs on my right side are only working at 20 per cent.

“I just wanted to get through it, whether it was six or seven hours, or if I had to do it with a zimmer frame or poles, whatever way I could get through it. I’ll never be who I was before, but I’m certainly better than anybody could ever imagined.”

Mr Copeland was presented with the Lord Mayor’s medal at the start line this morning by Lord Mayor of Dublin James Geoghegan and said he planned to celebrate with “a batter burger and a Diet Coke – the same as always”.

Mr Geoghegan said there had been changes to the route after concerns had been raised previously about expectant mothers travelling into the National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street.

“They’ve tried to find a new location that still feels like the essence of Dublin and I think we have a great atmosphere,” Cllr Geoghegan said.

“There’s a good finish here at Mount Street, lots of noise. I think for this year it’s worked, everything has to stay under review but to my mind, it’s another successful event. This is the best of Dublin.”

Kenya’s Moses Kemei won the Dublin marathon with a time of 2:08.47. Asmirach Nega was the first-placed woman in a course record time of 2:24.13.

Dublin Marathon 2024 participants. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

The 2024 Dublin Marathon route. Photograph: Irish Life Dublin Marathon website