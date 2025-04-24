Business

Profits soar at Dublin’s famous O’Donoghue’s pub

Company behind Merrion Row establishment records post-tax profits of over €900k

The owner of O'Donoghues pub on Merrion Row in Dublin, Oliver Barden, pictured outside the bar in 2021. Photograph : Laura Hutton / The Irish Times
The owner of O'Donoghues pub on Merrion Row in Dublin, Oliver Barden, pictured outside the bar in 2021. Photograph : Laura Hutton / The Irish Times
Hugh Dooley
Thu Apr 24 2025 - 18:01

Profits have soared at O’Donoghue’s Bar on Merrion Row in Dublin, one of Ireland’s best known pubs.

The company recorded post-tax profits of €902,887 in its last financial year.

Annual accounts filed by O’Donoghues (Merrion Row) Ltd, owned by the Barden family, including publican Oliver Barden, show the company recorded a profit for the second year in a row following a period of sustained losses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dividends of €54,375 were paid to shareholders during the company’s financial year ending June 30th 2024. It had also recorded a profit of €215,886 in 2023 as the hospitality sector experienced a resurgence in the aftermath of pandemic lockdowns.

READ MORE

At the outset of Covid-19, the company had recorded losses of €172,182 in June, 2021, and of €286,623 in June of the following year.

Bouncing back since then, accumulated profits stood at more than €2.5 million by June last year, according to the accounts which were signed off by the company’s directors Oliver and Marie Barden.

Employee headcount at the famous bar – where the Dubliners first began playing – remained constant at 22, while directors’ remuneration fell slightly on the previous financial year, from €345,000 to €316,000.

The company’s tangible assets increased from €7.3 million in June 2023 to €9.93 million in their last accounts, in which they accounted for depreciation of €242,898. That includes an investment property worth €1.3 million.

The abridged accounts do not provide a revenue figure for the year.

The storied bar began as an unlicensed drinking establishment in the 18th century before later operating as a legal establishment. During the 1960s, under the ownership of Paddy and Maureen O’Donoghue, it became a hub for traditional Irish music with the Dubliners becoming a regular fixture.

The Barden family acquired the 15 Merrion Row establishment in 1988 and has been running it since then.

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning