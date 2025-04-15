Molten Ventures to delist from Dublin amid post-Brexit challenges

Euronext Dublin has seen a number of companies delist over the past decade. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Molten Ventures, the Irish State-backed venture capital firm, said that it has decided to quit the Dublin stock market and remain quoted in London, as it has become increasingly challenging to deal with diverging regulatory requirements in the wake of Brexit.

The company, which listed in Dublin almost a decade ago, said that it remains committed to investing in Ireland, having launched an Irish-focused fund with the backing of the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (Isif). Isif owns about 7.4 per cent of Molten Ventures.

The Irish Fund invests into high growth technology companies whose core activities, management and expertise are based in the Republic.

“Molten has benefited from a listing in Ireland for almost a decade. This, however, has become increasingly difficult to maintain with further divergence in regulatory requirements and expectations between the UK and the European Union following Brexit,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“It is anticipated the delisting will simplify compliance and regulatory obligations of Molten and reduce central costs.”

The delisting marks a further shrinking of the Dublin stock market, or Euronext Dublin, following a wave of exits for the past decade, including decisions by three heavyweight companies, CRH, Flutter Entertainment and Smurfit WestRock to delist in Ireland as they chose New York for their main listings.