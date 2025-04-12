Meta to add Patrick Collison and Dina Powell McCormick to board

Patrick Collison, co-founder and CEO at Stripe, is join Meta's board

Meta Platforms will add former Republican official Dina Powell McCormick and fintech firm Stripe’s CEO Patrick Collison to its board from April 15th, the social media company has said.

The Facebook parent said in a regulatory filing that it is increasing the size of its board to 15 members.

Powell McCormick, who spent 16 years in senior leadership roles at Goldman Sachs, has previously served as deputy national security adviser to US president Donald Trump in his first term.

She has also served as a senior White House adviser and as assistant secretary of state for Condoleezza Rice under president George W Bush.

Irish-born Collison, who co-founded Stripe with his brother John in 2010, was earlier a part of the Meta Advisory Group, which is an external advisory council established by the company to provide guidance on technology and product development.

“Patrick is deeply committed to expanding economic opportunity, and Dina has a long career advocating for economic development and supporting entrepreneurs,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

The board additions come after Meta announced big policy changes earlier this year, including scrapping its US fact-checking programmes elevating Republican Joel Kaplan as the company’s new chief global affairs officer, and ending its diversity programmes.

In January, the company elected three new directors to its board including Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and a close friend of Trump.

Stripe has built an extensive payments infrastructure for companies and handles billions of dollars in transactions each year.

In a recent update in February, the company said businesses generated $1.4 trillion in total payment volume in 2024, up 38 per cent year-on-year. - Reuters

