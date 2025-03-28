Amazon appoints new chief for Irish cloud services

Niamh Gallagher, the new country lead for AWS, with outgoing Irish chief Neil Morris.

The head of Amazon’s cloud services business in Ireland, Neil Morris, is to retire, with Niamh Gallagher stepping into the role as country lead of Amazon Web Services.

Mr Morris led the Irish business after the departure of Mike Beary in 2023.

Announcing his move in post on LinkedIn, Mr Morris said he decided in 2024 to retire.

“The transition plan for both my European operations role and my role as the AWS country leader for Ireland have been in progress for a number of months at this point,” he said, announcing Ms Gallagher as the new country lead for the AWS business in Ireland.

Ms Gallagher’s day-to-day role is director of infrastructure public policy for EMEA.

The move means two of Amazon’s main leadership roles in Ireland – country lead for the AWS business and head of Amazon Ireland, which recently launched Amazon.ie – are led by women, with Alison Dunn heading up the latter.

Paul Meaney has become European data centre operations director.

Amazon employs around 6,500 people in Ireland across its fulfilment centre, data centres and corporate offices.

Mr Morris has a significant background in multinationals and foreign direct investment, working with some of Ireland’s largest companies over his 40-year career. Prior to joining Amazon in 2016, the Kildare man worked with Intel and Analog, as well as a stint at Lam Research.

“The quality of Ireland’s workforce continues to be a major factor in driving our FDI success story and it remains a really compelling reason for continued investment here,” he said. “I’m grateful for the fantastic relationships I’ve built along the way and looking forward to making many more.”