Still no respite on house price inflation, which hits eight-year high

House price inflation continues to soar, according to a new report from property website Daft.ie. Photograph: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

House prices across Ireland rose by an average of 3.7 per cent during the first three months of 2025, with inflation reaching its highest level in eight years, according to the latest report by property website Daft.ie. Mark Hilliard has the details.

Eason shareholders will vote next month on a plan to buyback €10 million worth of shares from investors in the privately-owned books retailer. Chairman David Dilger said a trade sale was considered among the option to release value to shareholders. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

We’re saving more, investing more – and putting aside more of this money for the next generation, according to a new report from the Central Bank of Ireland. In her Your Money feature this week Fiona Reddan examines the reasons behind the increased savings in Ireland since 2013. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our Your Money Q&A, a reader wonders if they will lose out on a UK pension because they didn’t live there for three consecutive years. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance.

Former director of Web Summit Daire Hickey, who is suing his one-time friend and business partner Paddy Cosgrave, is expected to give evidence in the bitter corporate legal dispute in Dublin on Tuesday. Ian Curran has been following the case.

In our new media and marketing column, Hugh Linehan ponders whether a united Ireland would really say goodbye to the BBC.

Electricity supplies face ongoing pressure over the next decade as climate change measures and data centre expansion drive increasing demand, according to national grid operator EirGrid. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Gabriel Makhlouf’s comments on the State’s housing policies touched a nerve inside Government, writes Cantillon.

In Me & My Money, Irish conductor and pianist David Brophy says the best retirement plan is to buy a house. “Unfortunately, I don’t own one.” He spoke with Tony Clayton-Lea.

The stock market’s bull crash is not solely due to Donald Trump, writes Stocktake.

