Tech firm that specialises in property conveyancing is to double workforce

Firm plans to move to a bigger office in Tralee soon and intends opening in Dublin, too. File image

A tech company which says its systems can reduce home-buying times to as little as four weeks plans to double its workforce to more than 60.

Tralee, Co Kerry-based Beam, whose technology accelerates the legal transfer of a property to new owners, is now seeking 15 workers.

It plans to recruit 30 overall in the next 12 to 18 months, the company said.

The move will bring total numbers at the firm to 62 from its current level of 32. The company is hiring staff with experience in technology, legal services and customer support.

Beam’s system speeds up document exchanges and automates compliance checking to cut the time taken to “convey” a property – that is, to transfer its legal ownership formally.

The business integrates its systems with OnlineApplication, which processes mortgage applications, and digital broker Doddl.

Beam says it cuts the time taken to purchase a home from up to 16 weeks in some instances to as little as four.

It plans to move to a bigger office in Tralee in June “reflecting its rapid expansion”. It has a base in Cork and shortly intends opening in Dublin.

Mike Stack, Beam chief executive, said the company was growing fast.

“Our new Tralee HQ will support this expansion, as will our growing presence in Cork and Dublin,” he said.

Brian Stephenson, chief operations officer, warned that law firms that “don’t invest in delivering a seamless digital-first experience will fail”.

Stingray Labs, Beam’s owner, plans to start other businesses that will also use technology to streamline routine legal services including debt collection, wills and probate.

Its next venture is to focus on accelerating conveyancing from the seller’s side. Stingray company believes there are “vast opportunities” in bringing legal services into the digital age.