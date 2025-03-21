Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

US tariffs could cost Ireland more than €18 billion in lost trade, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has concluded.

The institute estimated that if the US were to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all European Union (EU) exports, as US president Donald Trump has threatened to do, and the EU responds with reciprocal tariffs of its own, Irish GDP (gross domestic product) would be 3.7 per cent lower over the next five to seven years compared to a baseline with no tariffs.

Based on last year’s GDP figures, that equates to a loss of €18.4 billion, more than twice the State’s annual housing budget. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

The Irish banking lobby group has joined the Central Bank in forecasting this week the Government will miss its near-term house building targets.

READ MORE

Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) estimates in a new report that around 75,000 housing units could be completed between this year and next, based on commencement activity. Joe Brennan reports.

Gene Taylor has a packed schedule in front of him on a cold, bright Dublin morning in March. Having travelled from his home in Manhattan, Kansas, to Chicago and then on to Dublin, the Kansas State University athletics director has been in the city for less than 24 hours, but he’s already toured the Aviva Stadium and is about to visit the Guinness Storehouse.

Ian Curran caught up with him to discuss all things American football and the Aer Lingus College Football Classic pitting his Kansas State Wildcats against bitter conference rivals, the Iowa State Cyclones, at the Aviva Stadium on August 23rd.

Grant Thornton’s Irish operation will manage 540 aircraft leases for leading aviation industry player BBAM in a deal recently agreed by the pair.

The move gives the firm’s Dublin-based aviation lease service division responsibility for the management of 1,400 leased aircraft, around one in every 12 commercial jets operating in the world today.

Grant Thornton confirmed that it has agreed with BBAM, the world’s fifth biggest aircraft leasing company, to manage the leases on 540 aircraft now in use by airlines. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Obesity “wonder drug” Wegovy is expected to be on sale in Ireland in the next 10 days but, even now, the woman charged with overseeing new product launches of the drug’s developer, Novo Nordisk, is hedging her bets. Dominic Coyle talks to Camilla Sylvest, executive vice-president and company lifer about the obesity drug.

Camilla Sylvest’s caution is possibly to be expected from an executive of a company that, until mid-2022, was known only for its critical but unspectacular business as a maker of insulin and other medicines for diabetes.

It’s already clear from research findings that Covid school closures adversely affected many children, writes John FitzGerald in his weekly column. While for many adults, Covid is like a bad dream from which we have now woken, others have experienced long-term adverse physical and mental health effects. It will be valuable to conduct comparative research to see how educational and health outcomes were affected by different national responses on the length and severity of lockdowns.

I have a weird confession to make. I love my printer. I love it with the wild-eyed fervour of a convert who wants everyone to know about it. (Yes, I am good fun at dinner parties, why do you ask?)

I’m not the only one. My machine – a very boring black-and-white Brother laser printer – has a devoted following. It’s not because it does anything special. It’s because it just ... works. Sarah O’Connor delves into our complicated relationship with our printers.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.