Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Smurfit Westrock chief executive Tony Smurfit’s remuneration package was officially recorded as $21.3 million (€19.5 million) last year, driven by a tweak to the accounting treatment of existing stock options and improved pay plan following the merger of Ireland’s first multinational group with a US peer. Joe Brennan has the details.

More than two-thirds of injury claims under employers' liability and public liability insurance are still being settled through litigation despite a raft of Government reforms, according to figures from the Central Bank. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the story.

Pressure on the Republic’s electricity supplies is hindering vital efforts to improve the network that brings power to homes and businesses, a new report reveals. Barry O’Halloran reports.

When will you know to throw out your tech, and how do you know which devices to keep? In her column, Ciara O’Brien a helping hand on just these topics.

READ MORE

The Republic’s commercial vacancy rate hit a high of 14 per cent last year, with more than 30,000 business locations classified as being vacant, according to property database GeoDirectory. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has read the report.

Cantillon casts an eye over McDonald’s Irish expansion plans, while also assessing the sharp pay increases for Irish firms that have shifted their listing to the US.

In Innovation, Neil Briscoe shows how something as basic as road paint is becoming a key frontier for reducing road accidents, while Olive Keogh reports on the firm behind a wearable LED device can help protect and improve brain health.

Paddy Cosgrave, the chief executive of Web Summit, may have already accrued legal costs exceeding €7 million in his bitter dispute with two former friends and business partners, with the tech conference company understood to be footing at least some of the bill, the High Court heard on Wednesday. Ian Curran reports from the commercial court, and reports that Cosgrave instrumentalised a harassment complaint against his former business partner Daire Hickey, the High Court heard on Wednesday, in a bid to “blackmail” and “intimidate him” into giving up his shareholding in the tech conference business.

The average hourly earnings of workers in the Republic have jumped by 24.7 per cent since the Covid-19 pandemic was first detected in late 2019, led by technology workers, according to new figures. Joe has the story.

On this week’s episode of Inside Business, we discuss US president Donald Trump’s intention to impose new reciprocal tariff rates on EU countries and elsewhere from April 2nd. Gerard Brady, head of national policy and chief economist at Ibec, joined the podcast to give a timeline of all upcoming tariffs and what they mean. And this week saw the much-anticipated arrival of Amazon.ie, a dedicated Irish platform for the retail behemoth. Irish Times Consumer Affairs Correspondent Conor Pope joined host Cliff Taylor in studio to outline what Irish consumers can expect.

The 2025 Electric Picnic is set to be the biggest event in the music festival’s 22 year history. As Gordon Deegan reports, EP Republic Ltd, the company behind the annual three-day festival at Stradbally Hall Estate in Co Laois, has confirmed it intends to seek permission to increase the numbers attending each day to 80,000.

House prices in the Republic grew at an annualised rate of 8.1 per cent in January as supply pressures continued to underpin demand. This was down from a rate of 8.8 per cent in December and a rate of over 10 per cent last August. Eoin has the story.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.