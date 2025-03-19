The Central Bank has cut its growth forecasts for this year and next.

The Central Bank has cut its economic growth forecasts for 2025 and 2026 in response to the threat of US tariffs while warning an even bigger downgrade could be on the way if an all-out trade war ensues. As Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports, in its latest quarterly bulletin, the regulator warned that US policy uncertainty was now the chief threat to the Irish economy.

Rippling, a US-headquartered multibillion dollar human resources company, has claimed a rival company used an employee in Rippling’s Dublin office to unlawfully obtain its trade secrets. Mary Carolan was in court.

The National Asset Management Agency was largely cleared of wrongdoing in relation to the Project Eagle sale of Northern Ireland assets, but in his column, John McManus makes clear that it was far from the bad bank’s finest hour.

A minority shareholder in Web Summit was in “deep cahoots” with a venture capitalist to “make off” with an investment fund that traded off the tech conference’s name when he resigned from the company’s board in 2021, the High Court heard on Tuesday. Ian Curran reports.

Miriam Lord meanwhile casts her eye over the scene in the High Court as the tech bros of the web summit finally came face to face.

Women often find themselves at a financial disadvantage in retirement, but in Money Matters Joanne Hunt shows how to close that gap with their male counterparts.

Two hedge funds have sued Ardagh Group and its controlling shareholder, Paul Coulson, alleging that a restructuring plan for the company’s debt would amount to fraud, designed to “siphon value away” from certain bondholders in favour of the businessman and other insiders. Joe Brennan has the story.

Irish exports to the US surged by 81 per cent in January amid suggestions firms may be stockpiling goods in the US ahead a possible trade war. Eoin has the data.

Amazon has opened its dedicated Irish platform – amazon.ie – to the public as the retail giant promises shoppers in Ireland access to faster deliveries, easier returns, local pricing and removal of red tape when it comes to taxes and charges. Conor Pope reports, and he also breaks down what it may mean for the retail sector here.

Kenmare Resources, the Dublin-listed titanium minerals miner, has committed to providing additional disclosures in its financial statements to appease the accounting watchdog. Joe has the story.

Danish engineering consultant COWI has opened a new office in Dublin where it plans to hire 50 people over the next three years. As Colin Gleeson reports, the new office will house a hybrid team of Irish, Danish, and other specialists from around the world. The team of engineering experts will support both national and international projects, with a focus on driving Ireland’s green transition.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports that three retail parks are set for a €120 million sale. The Parks Collection, which comprises Belgard Retail Park in Tallaght, Dublin 24, the M1 Retail Park in Drogheda, Co Louth, and Poppyfield Retail Park in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, is being readied for a sale in the coming weeks by agent Cushman & Wakefield.

Ronald also has details of a fully let industrial investment portfolio seeking €30 million.

