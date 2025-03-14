McDonald’s plans major facelift for flagship Dublin City restaurant

McDonald's is planning a revamp of its flagship O'Connell Street outlet as well as other projects in keeping with expansion plans. Photograph: PA

Fast food giant McDonald’s has lodged plans for a make-over of its flagship outlet on Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

The premises at 62 O’Connell Street Upper, one of the city’s busiest retail areas, first opened in 1979.

The Irish arm of the US company has also secured planning for two drive-through restaurants in Mullingar, Co Westmeath and at the retail park in Butterstown, Co Waterford.

As part of its continuing Irish expansion, McDonald’s also has pending drive-through applications for sites in New Ross, Co Wexford; Thurles, Co Tipperary; and Carrigaline, Co Cork.

It has secured planning permission from South Dublin County Council for an upgrade to its Lucan restaurant and has plans currently before Cork City Council for an upgrade of its Douglas outlet.

“We are excited about the opportunity to open a restaurant in Mullingar. The restaurant will bring significant investment to the local area and deliver up to 120 full and part-time jobs,” a spokesman said of the Westmeath project.

In a planning report accompanying the revamp plans for O’Connell Street, chartered town planners Downey said the site was surrounded by retail and similar fast-food outlets.

“As such the existing McDonald’s restaurant is considered a complimentary use to the other existing units along the prominent streetscape of O’Connell Street,” it said.

The report stated that the proposed development “seeks to improve the overall integrity and character of the building and add to the historic streetscape, through various material upgrades to the existing eastern/front elevation”.

It noted that the building was a protected structure and that no works were proposed that would affect or materially alter its existing structure or character.

The plan aims to improve the quality and presentation of the building, it said, by providing updated and improved window, fascia, and signage.

The owner of 62 O’Connell Street Upper, The Pillar Ice Cream Parlour Ltd, submitted a letter with the council giving its consent for the plans.

The most recent accounts for the D4 based property firm show it recorded post-tax profits of €498,843 in 2023 and paid out dividends of €351,867. Accumulated profits totalled €4.5 million.

Accounts filed earlier this year show pretax profits at McDonald’s Restaurants of Ireland Ltd decreased by 16 per cent in 2023 to €36.32 million as revenues rose by 6 per cent from €80.56m to €85.65 million.