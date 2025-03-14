Irish whiskey in the crosshairs of tariff war

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Ireland’s whiskey producers are an obvious target in the crosshairs of Trump’s trade war, now that he has proposed a reactive 200 per cent tariff on European alcoholic drinks products. Veteran John Teeling speaks of a “very serious blow” to the industry as the latest White House salvo is digested across the bloc. Eoin Burke-Kennedy examines the fallout.

And as Trump’s tariff campaign appears to spiral out of control, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says European unity will steer the block through. Speaking to Derek Scally in Berlin, Mr Donohoe also said he was confident that US pharma based in Ireland, a particular bugbear of the tariff-embracing president, would not turn its back on its investments in plants and people.

After years of legal fighting, Ciara Kelleher (53), former senior portfolio relationship manager at Custom House Capital, has been told she will not face a third criminal trial. Ms Kelleher was accused of conspiring to defraud investors, clients, and customers. The Director of Public Prosecutions has decided not to run a third trial. Despite that decision, Ms Kelleher’s family said she “remains devastated that she has been subjected to over a decade of suspicion, allegations and the threat of prison”.

Irish-founded healthcare technology group Clanwilliam is to be sold to global private equity company TA Associates in a deal understood to be worth around $450 million (€414 million). Although subject to regulatory approvals, the acquisition should go through within a number of weeks. Ciara O’Brien reports on the details. Clanwilliam provides electronic health record technology globally and is the main supplier of related software used by Irish general practitioners.

Plans by Orchid Homes to build a 212-bed student accommodation on the Vector Motors site in Goatstown have, perhaps unsurprisingly, met pushback from residents. Gordon Deegan has been looking at the plans, which are under appeal at An Bord Pleanála following an earlier green light from the local authority.

A property conference looking at opportunities in Ireland has heard the view that the State here should treat international investment in housing in much the same way as it does Foreign Direct Investment. That idea would, no doubt, draw some debate but the MIPIM event in Cannes nevertheless heard it pitched during a panel discussion. Laura Slattery has the detail.

The growth in European anti-immigrant sentiment can misunderstand the significant economic benefit. Ireland’s long history is inextricable from the mass movement of people – St Patrick is perhaps our most famous immigrant – and our experience with it is different. In his column, John FitzGerald looks at how it has benefited Ireland and Europe, despite integration issues that can arise. Here, for instance, highly educated immigrants have proven an engine of economic growth, and more.

Inflation has once again eased, dropping to 1.8 per cent last month. Eoin Burke-Kennedy takes us through the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data which, of course, comes against a frustratingly complex economic backdrop now that Europe and the US gets ever closer to an all-out trade war.

Bulmers cider-owner C&C saw its shares slide 20 per cent on Thursday, it’s biggest intraday drop in over 15 years. The drinks group issued a warning that underlying earnings for the year would fall below target. Ciara O’Brien looks at the results.

“Reverse divorce” is not your typical industrial relations lingo but it is how a Ryanair executive described the airline’s relationship with unions. Regarding its recognition of employee representation eight years ago, chief people officer Darrell Hughes told a conference: “We had 20 years of acrimony, then we tried to have a wedding”. It was a characteristically colourful description by the carrier and Emmet Malone was there to hear it.

Determined to build its 13ft acoustic glass wall, UK pub giant JD Wetherspoon has appealed against a decision to refuse it planning by Dublin City Council. Gordon Deegan reports on how the chain believes its proposed solution – designed to placate noise-weary residents – are modest “highly bespoke and costly”.

