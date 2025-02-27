Stripe valued at $91.5bn as it reaches agreements with investors to buy staff shares

Irish-founded fintech Stripe said it has reached agreement with investors that will allow it to buy shares from current and former staff, in a deal that values the company at $91.5 billion (€87.3 billion).

That puts the payments company within reach of the $95 billion it reached before a post-Covid slump in the tech industry.

Stripe was last year valued at $70 billion, when Sequoia Capital offered to buy shares from investors looking to cash out of the fintech.

Cofounder John Collison reiterated there were still no immediate plans for an IPO for Stripe, despite ongoing speculation that the company would go public.

READ MORE

The company, which was cofounded by brothers Patrick and John Collison in 2010, has built an extensive payments infrastructure for companies and handles billions of dollars in transactions each year.

In its latest update, the company said businesses on Stripe generated $1.4 trillion in total payment volume in 2024, up 38 per cent year on year.

“We attribute this year’s rapid growth in part to our long-standing investments in building machine learning and artificial intelligence into our products,” the company said.

“These bets continue to pay off, increasing revenue for existing customers, encouraging more businesses to switch to Stripe, and helping new companies reach significant scale unprecedentedly quickly.”

The company said that 2024 was “an unusually good year” and that future growth rates would fluctuate, but it remained enthusiastic about the long-term trends in the internet economy.

Although it did not provide figures, Stripe said it was profitable in 2024, and expected to continue to be so in 2025 and beyond, allowing it to continue to invest in research and development.

Among the developments that will reshape the industry, Stripe highlighted stablecoins and AI, both of which the company has invested in.

Company president John Collison pointed to the number of AI companies using Stripe, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Perplexity and Mistral, and said Stripe’s systems were also being optimised for use with AI agents.