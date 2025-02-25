DPP directs no prosecution from Garda inquiry into controversial Davy bond deal

The DPP has directed that no criminal charges be pursued in relation to a Garda inquiry into a controversial bond deal involving Davy stockbrokers a decade ago. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

A Garda investigation into a bond deal by Davy stockbrokers, which resulted in a scandal for the firm and a record fine of €4.1 million from the Central Bank of Ireland, has concluded with no criminal charges being pursued over a decade after the deal was done. Conor Lally has the details from this long-running saga.

Almost one in three Irish people expect to be still repaying a mortgage come retirement, with over a third of this cohort anticipating their mortgage payments will still be “significant” at that stage, according to a new report commissioned by insurance broker Gallagher in Ireland. Colin Gleeson has the details.

At least seven in 10 house buyers get gifts from parents, often six-figure sums, according to a leading mortgage broker. In our Your Money feature, Fiona Reddan looks at the growing influence of the bank of mum and dad on the housing market here, particularly in Dublin.

In our Your Money Q&A, a reader poses a question about buying back the years needed to avail of a full UK pension. Dominic Coyle offers some advice.

READ MORE

In our media column this week, Bernice Harrison looks at how HBO Original’s The White Lotus, which kicked off its third season on Sky last week, has used extensive brand collaborations and multi-category merchandising deals to help fuel its success.

Bank of Ireland has ring-fenced £143 million (€172 million) to deal with a likely compensation scheme stemming from a regulatory examination into the UK motor finance sector. Will it be enough? Cantillon offers a view.

Irish hotels will spend about €250 million refurbishing their properties this year, in what is an increasingly competitive market, the Irish Hoteliers Federation annual conference in Killarney has heard. Anne Lucey reports.

In Me & My Money, Eunice Power, CEO of Waterford Festival of Food, says she has a pension plan “but it requires me not to retire for quite a while”.

All Wall Street eyes will be on Nvidia when the world’s second-most valuable company announces results on Wednesday, writes Stocktake.

Just 17 per cent of Irish people believe the Republic should phase out all fossil fuel generation as soon as possible and rely completely on renewable energy resources, a new report from KPMG shows. Colin Gleeson reports.

Belfast Harbour had its busiest ever year for ferry freight in 2024 as the volume of containers travelling through the port stabilised after a pandemic-related boom in 2021 and subsequent decline. Ian Curran has the details.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.