Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Big Tech might not have it all its own way under the new regime, writes Karlin Lillington. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Gardaí are preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) after releasing two men arrested on Friday as part of an investigation into suspected insider trading. The Irish Times has established that the individual at the centre of the investigation is a veteran of the State’s international funds sector. Joe Brennan has the details.

Karlin Lillington, in her weekly column, reckons that Big Tech might not have it all its own way under Donald Trump. Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, she wites, backed him heavily in 2016 but once Trump had won, Thiel faded from view and had little influence on policy.

A US investment adviser has filed legal proceedings, seeking judgment for $500,000 (€474,890) against Cork businessman Allan Beechinor, the co-founder of failed tech company Altada, and damages for breach of contract and fraud, according to court documents. Ian Curran reports.

It may still be November, but there are people out there who have not only got the Santa letters signed and sealed, but in some cases, the gifts have even been delivered. We aren’t all that organised. But in the case of those all-important Santa gifts, the elves might not want to leave it to the last minute to get cracking. If you are still in need of a little inspiration for the techie in your life here are some suggestions to get started, writes Ciara O’Brien

As a budget-priced robot vacuum, this did a better job than I expected. The robot maps and cleans quickly, with the lidar sensor building up an accurate picture of your home in a matter of minutes. You can zone the map with a few in app tools, and then build a custom cleaning plan, writes Ciara O’Brien in her review of the Ezviz RE4 Plus robot cleaner.

A few years ago, Victoria Finlay began experiencing a range of distressing symptoms that made it difficult for her to leave home. Despite multiple visits to specialists and hours spent searching “Dr Google” for information, Finlay couldn’t get a satisfactory explanation for why she felt so unwell. She trawled for information to understand what was happening to her body but, having failed to find reliable, practical advice, she resolved to do something about it and the seeds for The MenoPal app were sown, she tells Olive Keogh.

Irish companies are already preparing for impact of Trump’s tariffs Listen | 34:25

While Britvic is a sprawling business these days, it’s fair to say the Irish operation did its part, opines Cantillon while also finding that entire rivers of ink have been spilt by journalists attempting to sketch out the direction of the wind over the next four years in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory earlier this month. Alongside tariffs, deregulation is one of the biggest buzzwords out there in the post-election ether.

A tragedy is in the making for EU economic policy if a misleading conclusion drawn from former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi’s recent productivity report is cemented. This is the paralysing belief that Europe will fall hopelessly behind the US in innovation unless it finds hundreds of billions in additional public subsidies – which politicians who pride themselves on their realism rush to dismiss as impossible, warns Martin Sandbu.

