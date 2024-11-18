For some, bluntness is a source of pride. They are straight talkers, shooting from the hip, telling it like it is. But when have the words “I don’t mean to be rude” been followed by anything other than a whopping insult? Photograph: iStock

A former member of airport operator DAA’s security staff says he is pleased to have received confirmation from the Irish Aviation Authority that concerns he raised about procedures at Dublin Airport in a protected disclosure had been addressed following an investigation. However, he said he still had concerns about how the DAA would handle another whistleblower highlighting safety issues after the way he was treated. Emmet Malone reports.

A Revenue clampdown on companies submitting expenses for staff entertainment and hospitality, including department lunches or events for retiring staff, has been described as “baffling”. The tax authority insists that some hospitality events including those provided to a section of staff represent a taxable benefit in kind (BIK) and are understood to be auditing the expenditure that businesses make on staff events to determine if there is a tax liability. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

For some, bluntness is a source of pride. They are straight talkers, shooting from the hip, telling it like it is. But when have the words “I don’t mean to be rude” been followed by anything other than a whopping insult? Emma Jacobs explains why it is never OK to be rude.

Why switching your mortgage rate can save you a lot of money (especially if you are green) Listen | 39:51

The National Broadband Plan (NBP) has now been rolled out to more than half of the homes and premises earmarked for coverage under the multibillion-euro project. In an update, National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company responsible for delivering the infrastructure, said 310,676 homes, farms and businesses had now been “passed” by the new high-speed fibre network out of the 564,000 included in the NBP intervention area. This equates to 55 per cent, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

The capacity of European Union capital markets to support innovation and growth in the face of increased global competition and geopolitical challenges has become a core issue. Several recent prominent reports have pointed to the need to boost productivity, competitiveness, and innovation to attain inclusive economic growth. By making capital markets more accessible and attractive for European citizens, we can lay the foundation for a stronger economy that serves both individuals and businesses, writes Verena Ross, chairwoman of the European Securities and Markets Authority, in our weekly Opinion slot

Wind energy delivered approximately a third of Ireland’s electricity needs over the last 10 months, the latest figures from Wind Energy Ireland show. The trade association’s monthly report showed that wind energy provided 35 per cent of Ireland’s electricity in October, the third highest monthly level on record, while solar power and other renewables accounted for 4 per cent. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Eoin Burke Kennedy, in his weekly column tells us that Fingal County Council may have the answer to our housing problem while Dominic Coyle, in his personal finance Q&A tackles a thorny inheritance issue.

