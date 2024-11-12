US musician and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams speaks on the main stage of the Web Summit at Parque das Nacoes in Lisbon on Monday. Photograph: Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP

The annual rate of decarbonisation required to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees has risen to 20.4 per cent, according to a study by PwC.

The world’s carbon intensity dropped by 1.02 per cent last year, the slowest decrease in more than a decade, according to the PwC study. This slowdown highlights a faltering in efforts to decouple economic growth from carbon emissions, the survey found. Fiona Keeley has the details

They’re back and they’re everywhere. Finally. Amid the numb November gloom and much ladder action, these roadside adornments can’t help but introduce a primary-colour injection of hope, reflecting an excitement that will surely build over the weeks to come.

But enough about the Christmas lights.

Another week, another election, and this one already has more posters than the London Underground and my teenage bedroom combined, writes Laura Slattery in her weekly column.

A new Dublin-headquartered company for rare diseases, Oranda Therapeutics, is seeking to raise as much as €35 million in an early-stage equity raise as it advances plans to partner on a novel medicine going through clinical trials to treat genetic obesity. Joe Brennan reports.

Close to three-quarters of Irish consumers expect Christmas shopping to be more expensive this year, with more than a third planning to spend less over the festive season as a result, according to a new study, writes Fiona Keeley

Paddy Cosgrave returned to centre stage at Web Summit in Lisbon at Monday’s opening ceremony in the Portuguese capital. Mr Cosgrave resumed his role as chief executive of the events company earlier this year. He kept it light and bright on his returns writes Ian Curran in Lisbon.

Who doesn’t want to pay less tax on their income? There are a few ways you can go about it, writes Fiona Reddan. And, thanks to an amendment in last month’s budget, those who get an end-of-year bonus – or one at any time of year – will be able to keep more of it from January of next year.

Kerry Group and its main shareholder, Kerry Co-op, have reached a fresh agreement on a joint venture for the publicly-quoted food giant’s dairy division, according to sources. Joe Brennan reports.

In our Your Money Q&A Dominic Coyle’s deals with a tricky question about the Fair Deal subsidy programme for those requiring long-term nursing home care. It works on the basis of a financial contribution from the resident according to their means.

Cantillon reckons the shadow of the Children’s Hospital and Ireland’s slow delivery of housing and other vital infrastructure is hanging over the general election campaign and tells us that Trump or no Trump, the United States remains a critical market for Ireland Inc.

Tech bubble talk usually focuses on the world’s most valuable company, AI giant Nvidia. Yet a lesser-known tech stock trillionaire – Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC – may be a better example of investor craziness, writes Proinsias O’Mahony in Stocktake.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.