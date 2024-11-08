Industrial production rises over 6% in third quarter

Industrial production rose in the three-month period between July and September, increasing more than 6 per cent year-on-year, new data from the Central Statistics Office showed.

The increase was driven by differences in performance between the modern sector, which includes the State’s big pharma, chemical, pharmaceutical, and computer and electronic sectors, and the traditional sector. Production in both jumped 5 per cent respectively over the period.

However, manufacturing output fell in comparison with the prior quarter, down more than 3 per cent. Turnover also fell, declining 5.6 per cent.

On a monthly basis, production fell almost 13 per cent in September, the CSO said.

“The CSO recommends analysts take a longer-term view of the indices because of the variability that can occur within the given months of a quarter,” said Colin Cotter of the enterprise statistics division.

“In general, it should be noted that the results presented in this release reflect contract manufacturing activity in the multinational sectors.”