M&S expects ‘further progress’ after first-half profit beat

Retailer Marks & Spencer forecast “further progress” in the balance of the year after reporting a better-than-expected 17.2 per cent rise in first-half profit, helped by market share gains, adding to evidence its latest turnaround plan is working.

After over a decade of failed revival efforts, M&S under CEO Stuart Machin is reaping the rewards of a costly programme to improve the value and quality of its food and clothing, overhaul its store estate, upgrade its technology and e-commerce operations and modernise its supply chain.

Its shares have soared 75 per cent over the last year, recently hitting an eight-year high.

The group made profit before tax and adjusting items of £407.8 million (€488.7 million) in the six months to September 28th - ahead of analysts’ consensus forecast of £361 million and the £348.1 million made in the same period last year.

READ MORE

Revenue rose 5.7 per cent to £6.48 billion, with food sales up 8.1 per cent and clothing and homeware sales up 4.7 per cent. Its Irish sales are incorporated with the UK under the clothing and homeware headings.

“In the first five weeks of the second half overall trading remains on track and we are confident of making further progress in the remainder of the year,” M&S said. - Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024