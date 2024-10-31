ID Pal to provide real-time verification for immigration renewals

ID-Pal founder Colum Lyons who believes his company's software will help improve Ireland's immigration system. File photograph

Irish online verification company ID-Pal has signed an agreement with the Department of Justice to help digitise its online visa renewals.

Under the deal, the department will use ID-Pal’s AI-powered identity verification technology to validate identities in real-time. It can confirm more than 7,000 identity documents and access 200 verified address data sources globally, in line with the requirements under anti-money laundering legislation and GDPR (general data protection regulation).

Founded by Colum Lyons in 2016, ID-Pal provides solutions for businesses to ensure compliance with regulatory identity requirements.

The software-as-a-service (SaaS) developer uses mobile technology to allow clients facilitate verification of their customers’ identities quickly and easily. It enables document verification, facial matching and address e-verification in real time.

READ MORE

“This collaboration with the Department of Justice highlights our commitment to providing cutting-edge identity verification solutions that support the digital transformation of public services,” said Mr Lyons, chief executive of ID-Pal. “By modernising processes and enhancing security, we’re helping create a more efficient, accessible, and secure immigration system for Ireland.”

The agreement is part of the Government’s Digital Contact Centre, which is intended to modernise immigration services. From November 4th, all Irish immigration permission renewals can be processed online through an Immigration Service Delivery (ISD) portal, eliminating the need for in-person visits to garda stations. This extends the system to which people in Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow, Cork and Limerick previously had access.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the contact centre was a “significant step” for the department’s immigration modernisation programme.

“This new innovative and streamlined online platform will replace old help desk systems and will enable my department to handle queries faster and provide a more efficient service to our customers,” she said.

Under Budget 2025, the Department of Justice has allocated an extra €25 million to invest in the immigration system; some €5 million of which is for digital solutions.