Harcourt Developments to unveil €5m upgrade of luxury Donegal hotel

The five-star Lough Eske Castle hotel is Harcourt's only five-star property on the island of Ireland. Photograph: Barry Murphy

Harcourt Developments, the hotel group founded by Donegal-born developer Pat Doherty, is set to unveil an upgrade of its five-star Lough Eske Castle hotel in Co Donegal after investing €5 million to grow its room count by 28 per cent.

Comprising 25 new luxury suites and two double bedrooms, the revamp brings the total number of keys at the castle hotel to 124 and was overseen by Mr Doherty’s son, group creative director John Doherty.

The new rooms, dubbed the Donegal Suites, are set to open in the next fortnight and will showcase local artwork and furnishings including custom tweed made by Donegal firm Magee 1866.

Harcourt, which also operates the Redcastle Hotel and Spa near Moville, Co Donegal, said the investment in Lough Eske Castle is part of a €20 million upgrade of its hotel portfolio. The remaining €15 million will be used to make additions to its Carlisle Bay property in Antigua and the Titanic Hotel Belfast, among others.

READ MORE

John Doherty said the group has seen growing demand for its luxury offerings in the post-Covid world, which is why it prioritised the addition of suites at Lough Eske Castle. In recent times, he said growth has been strongest at its five-star hotels, Lough Eske Castle and Carlisle Bay.

“Specifically at Lough Eske Castle, we have seen a continued increase in international visitors to the hotel,” Mr Doherty said. “This has been supported by increased air access to the Island of Ireland, which has been a key factor in the success and growth of the luxury accommodation sector in Republic of Ireland and the Wild Atlantic Way.”

Harcourt originally announced plans to add 24 suites and four new double bedroom at Lough Eske Castle but increased the number of suites to 25 during the process in response to this demand from the higher end of the market.

Lough Eske Castle being Harcourt’s only five-star property on the island, he said: “We want to ensure the hotel meets this increasing demand, building on its existing award-winning reputation and genuine Donegal hospitality.”

Accounts filed for Harcourt’s parent company Marzocco UC earlier this year show group revenues jumped by 37 per cent to €129.3 million in 2022 as the impact of the pandemic receded.

Directors noted that hotel occupancy levels in 2022 had returned to pre-pandemic levels, and the group is “now actively planning upgrade and extensions projects for several hotels to cater for the additional demand”.