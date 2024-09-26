Application windows for national grid connections to be doubled

Wind, solar and other renewable suppliers will only need formal acknowledgment of planning applications to apply for grid connections. File photograph

Electricity suppliers seeking new connections to the national grid will be able to apply every six months instead of once a year in a shake-up of the system welcomed by industry figures.

Currently, national grid operator EirGrid and ESB Networks only accept applications for new connections during one month in the autumn meaning if a project misses that deadline, the developer must wait another year.

However, the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU), which oversees the energy industry, said on Thursday that from next year businesses can apply every six months for new connections.

In addition, instead of opening the process for a month, there will be “pre-engagement” for new applicants.

Wind, solar and other renewable suppliers will only need formal acknowledgment of their completed planning applications instead of full planning permission before applying for grid applications, according to the CRU.

Renewable developers have highlighted the requirement for them to have full planning permission as a key cause of delays in getting grid connections.

Welcoming the news, Wind Energy Ireland chief executive Noel Cunniffe dubbed the new policy a “significant step forward” in accelerating the pace at which renewables can connect to the national electricity grid.

“We look forward to working closely with the CRU, EirGrid and ESB Networks to ensure this new process is a success, so that we can all work towards energy independence for our country,” he added.

Phil Hemmingway, CRU director of decarbonisation, said the policy objective was to give new projects more opportunities for connection to the grid in an “accelerated time frame”.

Meanwhile, the CRU also announced on Thursday it will require the biggest electricity suppliers in the Republic to offer customers “dynamic” charges tied to the wholesale electricity market by October 1st next year.

Dynamic tariffs track movements on the wholesale market where prices change every half-hour according to demand. Those prices are high at peak hours but drop dramatically when demand is low, particularly late at night.

The regulator said the move would not suit all customers but would allow “engaged” businesses and households to tailor their use according to those price movements.

It will apply to all suppliers with more than 200,000 customers, so will include ESB subsidiary, Electric Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy among others.