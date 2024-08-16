Architects call on State to introduce 3D planning system

The key recommendations included employing a higher number of architects in the design and delivery of public buildings, spaces and community infrastructure.

Architects have called on the State to introduce a 3D planning system for Irish cities as part its pre-budget submission to the Government.

The Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI), which is the regulatory body for architects in Ireland, said the Irish planning system is still based on 2D plans that can be “difficult for the public to understand or to engage with”.

It also said the system prevents “the level of engagement needed in the context of developing a long-term vision for urban centres”.

In its submission, the RIAI laid out 11 targeted actions to enable the delivery of more affordable housing, introduce plan-led development of our towns and cities, and create more sustainable and climate-friendly communities across all of Ireland.

RIAI president Sean Mahon said: “The actions identified in the Institutes pre-budget submission have the potential to deliver huge impact in addressing our current housing and climate crises.

“Our submission delivers eleven targeted actions that, if implemented, will deliver a high-quality built environment for Ireland that is affordable, climate resilient, and well resourced.”

The group also called for Invest in research and innovation to deliver the necessary infrastructure to meet Ireland’s growing population needs and equip us to address climate change.

Furthermore, it said it was necessary to create “climate-friendly vibrant neighbourhoods of quality buildings with lifecycle considerations”.

“We must invest in liveable cities and towns, with quality and affordable housing, but our built environment must also address the global crisis that is climate change,” it said.

“We must ensure that our built environment is less energy and resource intensive and more resilient to climate change. This can be achieved both in new buildings and upgrades to existing stock. Climate action must be at the centre of all urban design and planning.”