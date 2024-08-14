Mortgage lending down 6% since June 2023 as borrowers await ECB interest rate cuts

The ECB began lowering interest rates at its June meeting after raising borrowing costs over two years to combat inflation. Photograph: iStock

Mortgage lending values continued to decline at the year’s halfway mark amid fierce competition for homes and as borrowers await further potential interest rate cuts this year.

The Central Bank of Ireland’s latest retail interest rate figures show the total value of new mortgage agreements in June had slumped 6 per cent from the same last month year to €808 million, down 2 per cent from May.

Meanwhile, the proportion of home buyers who opted for fixed-rate loan contracts increased slightly to 70 per cent from 66 per cent in May, as the average interest rate charged on new fixed-term mortgages decline by 0.7 percentage point to 3.95 per cent, the Central Bank said.

It comes after the European Central Bank (ECB) lowered its closely-watched deposit rate from a record 4 per cent to 3.75 per cent at their June meeting.

More to follow ...