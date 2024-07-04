Forest Fest: Resolution found in dispute over music rights at summer festival

Forest Fest, the High Court heard, is to feature a host of noted performers including Ash, The Undertones, The Divine Comedy (whose vocalist Neil Hannon is pictured above performing in Portsmouth last year), EMF, The Cult, the Human League, Something Happens, the Stunning, Stereo MCs, Paul Brady and Tony Hadley. Photograph: Rob Ball/Getty

A High Court dispute between the body that administers the performing rights of copyrighted music in Ireland and the organisers of the Forest Fest music and arts festival due to take place in Co Laois later this month has been resolved.

The Irish Music Rights Organisation Company Ltd (Imro) had sought an injunction over what it claimed was a failure by the organisers of the ‘Forest Fest’ festival to obtain a licence allowing certain musical works, which the plaintiff claimed it holds the copyright of, to be performed.

The failure to obtain a licence in respect of the Forest Fest event, IMRO claimed, amounted to a breach of its member’s copyright.

Imro sued against Philip Meagher and Forestfest Limited both of Fitzmaurice House, Bank Place, Portlaoise, Co Laois. Its says Mr Meagher, a practising solicitor, is a director and owner of the company.

Both are involved in the organisation and the promotion of the event which is taking place at Emo, Co Laois between July 19th and 21st next, Imro claimed.

The organisation had sought an injunction restraining the defendants and anyone who has notice of the order, from performing, playing or broadcasting musical works which it says it owns the copyright to at the event.

The injunction application, which was expected to be opposed, was due to be heard before the High Court next week.

However, on Thursday Mr Justice Mark Sanfey was told the case had settled and could be struck out.

In its action Imro claimed that several dozen musical works which it holds copyright over on behalf of it members will be played during the three day event.

It alleged that the organisers had failed to obtain a required licence from it which would allow those works to be performed.

Imro had further claimed that unless the defendants were restrained by the court from playing the copyrighted material without the organisers obtaining a licence, the plaintiff’s rights will be substantially breached.

Forest Fest, the court heard, features a host of performers including Ash, The Undertones, The Divine Comedy, EMF, The Cult, the Human League, Something Happens, the Stunning, Stereo MCs, Paul Brady and Tony Hadley.