Smaller Donnybrook student scheme attracts objectors

Third party appeals against the proposed student accommodation in Donnybrook, Dublin 4 have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

A number of Dublin 4 residents are contesting Dublin City Council’s approval for a scaled down student accommodation scheme in the southside suburb of Donnybrook.

Last month, council officials granted planning permission to Red Rock Donnybrook Ltd for a reduced Large Scale Residential Development (LRD) comprising 170 bed spaces in 176 rooms.

It had initially lodged plans for a 10 storey, 225 bed space scheme at lands at the Circle K Petrol Station at the junction of Donnybrook Road and Brookvale Road, Donnybrook.

However, after local opposition, the council ordered the omission of two floors reducing the 10 storey height to just eight.

Now, two third party appeals have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála, one by Eglinton Residents Association and the other by David and Valerie Clarke of Ramleh Villas, Milltown Rd, Dublin 6.

Chairman of the Eglinton Residents’ Association, Robin Mandal, told the appeals board the proposal “would constitute over-development of the site by virtue of its height, scale, bulk and massing at this prominent site”.

Mr Mandal claimed “that this building is indeed a monolithic slab, which takes no cognisance of its surroundings”, and that “even at a reduced height of eight storeys, it is overbearing”.

Mr Mandal told An Bord Pleanála “the removal of two floors reduces the impact marginally but does not substantially address the negative visual impact”.

In the other appeal, the Clarkes contended the planned development was “inappropriate and totally at variance with the scale of Donnybrook village”.

The Clarks stated that while the council planners have removed two floors, “we consider that the resultant eight storey building would still result in an unacceptably negative impact in this location”.

The Clarkes stated that the prominent corner junction in a relatively confined, unusually shaped site does not justify a bookend and greater sensitivity is required.

They contended that the proposed development represents over development of the site and would result in a most unsatisfactory monolithic building, out of character with the scale of Donnybrook village.

“We wish to highlight that we did not object to the other developments in Donnybrook and have consistently sought a more appropriate architecture for this site,” they submitted.

The Clarkes said that a five storey proposal could be inserted into the site and respect “the scale of Donnybrook village for future generations to enjoy”.

A decision is expected in October.