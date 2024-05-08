Fears Weston search and rescue base would cause farm deaths

Plans by the operator of Dublin Weston Airport to establish a Search and Rescue (SAR) base have met with opposition. Photograph: Alan Betson

Plans by the operator of Dublin Weston Airport to locate a Search and Rescue (SAR) base at the facility are facing opposition from a stud farm operator and local residents.

Weston Aviation Academy Ltd has lodged plans for the SAR base at its airport near Lucan, to be used by the recently appointed operators of the State’s SAR service, Bristow Ireland Ltd.

A planning report included with the application states it is intended to be one of four new bases and will become operational from July 1st, 2025.

The facility would comprise a hangar with capacity for two helicopters along with supporting infrastructure. According to the planning report by KPMG Future Analytics, it “will further enhance the commercial viability and effectiveness of the airport with a specialised services offering that will not result in any intensification or material change to the existing airport”.

The planning report states the development “represents an efficient use of land within a suitable location”. The proposed facility would likely accommodate 550 to 580 flights per year.

However, stud farm operator Tony Doyle has told the council the prospect of night time fights at Weston Airport “will have a drastic consequence for us, our animals and the people looking after them”.

Mr Doyle submitted that if any SAR helicopter flies over his property at Coneyboro Stud Farm, Celbridge, Co Kildare at night, “while my horses are lying down/resting in the paddocks or being attended to in the stables, the consequences for us and our animals are insurmountable and will lead to fatalities on our farm”.

In a separate objection, the Laraghcon Residents Association on behalf of 340 homes has asked the council to refuse planning permission, as the proposal “is contrary to our climate change strategy”.

In response to a council request for further information on the application, consultants for the applicants have stated it is to be expected that no adverse impact on horses at the nearby study farm would occur arising from the operation of the SAR base.

The report states that flight paths are proposed to ensure no SAR helicopter would pass over the stud arm.

The report also found the impact on residents’ sleep would not be significant.