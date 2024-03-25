B&Q and Screwfix owner Kingfisher warns on profit outlook

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher, owner of B&Q, warned on Monday that current-year profit would fall short of analysts’ expectations after it reported a 25 per cent drop for 2023-24.Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher warned on Monday that current-year profit would fall short of analysts’ expectations after it reported a 25 per cent drop for 2023-24.

“In the short term, while repairs, maintenance and renovation activity on existing homes continue to support resilient demand, we are cautious on the overall market outlook for 2024 due to the lag between housing demand and home improvement demand,” chief executive Thierry Garnier said.

Shares of the FTSE 100-listed group, which owns B & and Screwfix in Britain and Ireland and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, have fallen 11 per cent over the past year. the company operated 8 B & stores and 35 Screwfix outlets in the republic.

Kingfisher forecast an adjusted pretax profit for 2024-25 of £490 million (€571 million) to £550 million , below analysts’ average forecast of £560 million.

It said like-for-like sales in the first quarter so far were down 2.3% year-on-year, with an improved sales trend in the UK and Ireland, France and Poland compared to the previous quarter, and an improved volume trend in all three product categories – core, 'big-ticket' and seasonal.

For 2023-24, Kingfisher earned an adjusted pretax profit of £568 million, in line with guidance that was cut in November, but down from the £758 million it made a year earlier.

Total sales fell 1.8 per cent to £12.98 billion, with like-for-like sales down 3.1 per cent.

While sales in the UK and Ireland were positive and the division increased market share, sales in France and Poland were impacted by a more challenging consumer backdrop.

The group said it planned to simplify its business in France, including restructuring and modernising the Castorama store network. – Reuters

