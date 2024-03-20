Paddy Cosgrave denies his position as Web Summit CEO was ‘untenable’, court hears

Paddy Cosgrave's lawyers told the court he stepped down last October after concluding this was in the best interests of the technology events company. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Paddy Cosgrave denies his resignation as chief executive of Web Summit came in circumstances where his position had become “untenable”, the High Court has heard.

The co-founder’s lawyers told the court he stepped down last October after concluding this was in the best interests of the technology events company.

It is admitted that this move was directly connected to a series of tweets he made about the Israel-Hamas conflict earlier that month and that the tweets had consequences for the business, said Bernard Dunleavy, senior counsel for Mr Cosgrave and Web Summit’s holding company.

The submissions came in response to contested applications from Web Summit co-founders Daire Hickey and David Kelly seeking further disclosure of documents in their separate cases against the firm and Mr Cosgrave alleging oppression of their rights as minority shareholders.

Mr Hickey and Mr Kelly, who own 7 per cent and 12 per cent shares respectively, were permitted last December to add to their actions new allegations related to Mr Cosgrave’s social media posts in the aftermath of Hamas’s attack on Israel.

The posts were followed by significant controversy and major tech giants Google, Meta and Intel announced they were withdrawing from the November 2023 Web Summit conference.

The court was told then that the new claims will be met “robustly” alongside other allegations in the actions.

The two minority shareholders want the court to order Web Summit and Mr Cosgrave, an 81 per cent shareholder, to release various categories of documents related to the alleged fallout from his posts, including internal reactions to those who pulled out from the event.

They are also seeking certain records concerning Web Summit’s funding of the Ditch media organisation and its decision to cease funding it after Mr Cosgrave resigned as CEO. They allege posts by the Ditch concerning Israel were “directly prejudicial” to the tech events company.

Ms Justice Eileen Roberts reserved her decision on the applications.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kelley Smith SC, for Mr Hickey, said the respondents, Web Summit and Mr Cosgrave, have only made admissions on matters that are already in the public domain that, “in truth, could not but be admitted”.

For instance, she said, the respondents acknowledge certain tweets were published by Mr Cosgrave but deny her client’s claim they were “inflammatory” and contend they must be seen in a wider public context.

She said the admissions “shine a spotlight on what is missing”, and matters outstanding speak to the oppression her client alleges.

“We do not know the damage caused and, obviously, if you do not know that you cannot look at what is our loss as a minority shareholder,” she said.

Barrister Frank Kennedy, for Mr Kelly, agreed with much of her submissions and said the documents sought by his client are “relevant”, “necessary” and “clearly” go to the alleged loss and company valuation.

Responding to the motions, Mr Dunleavy disagreed with much of Ms Smith’s characterisation of what was admitted by his clients and disputed the relevance of the documents sought.

He said the fact and content of the tweets are admitted, while it is also agreed that the posts led to significant negative media publicity for the company and negative commentary from certain technology executives.

He said he could not deny that the number of people alienated by the matters was significant.

Mr Dunleavy said that, to succeed in their claim, the minority shareholders must establish their interests as members of the company were negatively affected. That can only be done with reference to the financial consequences for the company, which is already covered by their earlier “extremely wide-ranging” discovery requests, he said.

The applicants are now seeking “discovery in breadth rather than discovery in focus”, he said, as he urged the court to deny the requests.

The shareholder oppression cases are part of a series of suits and countersuits between the three co-founders of Web Summit.

In proceedings against Mr Kelly, issued in September 2021, Web Summit alleges breaches of fiduciary duties, misrepresentation and co-opting of commercial opportunities.

As well as their alleged shareholder oppression cases, which are advanced via their shareholding entities, Mr Kelly and Mr Hickey have also individually personally sued Mr Cosgrave and Manders Terrace claiming breach of an alleged profit share agreement.