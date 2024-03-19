Ikea to open new planning outlet in Sligo

Ikea is to expand to the northwest of the State with a new plan-and-order point in Sligo

Furniture company Ikea is to expand to the northwest of the State, with a new plan-and-order point in Sligo. The new outlet, the first in the northwest, will open on April 19th in the Canopy shopping centre, employing four people.

A further three points are set to open throughout the year, joining the outlets already open in Naas, Cork, Drogheda, Carlow, the St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre and Carrickmines in Dublin.

The plan-and-order points have a smaller footprint than the click-and-collect stores Ikea also operates in the Irish market. They allow customers to access Ikea’s bespoke kitchen and wardrobe planning services, giving customers help with designing, planning and installation of Ikea furnishings.

Customers can also order from the full range of the Swedish retailer’s products and have them delivered directly to their home.

“We are thrilled to introduce a slice of Swedish design and affordable home solutions to new areas of Ireland where we haven’t previously been physically present,” said Martyn Allan, market manager, Ikea Ireland. “Beyond kitchen planning, these locations serve as an ideal hub for assisting individuals who live a distance from our Ballymun store whether they’re looking to order a new sofa, wardrobe or any other Ikea product.”

Ikea operates two stores on the island of Ireland, one in Ballymun, Dublin, and another in Belfast. It also has 10 click-and-collect points in the Republic.

The expansion of its plan-and-order stores comes as the company continues to implement price cuts to take account of easing inflation. Ikea also announced reductions for a further 300 items, taking the number of long-term price cuts to more than 2,200.