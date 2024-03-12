Vodafone to create 120 jobs at Irish business unit as part of €35m investment

Vodafone’s Irish business unit is to create 120 jobs in the next four years as part of a €35 million investment that will develop the company’s digital offerings for businesses. Some 70 of those jobs will be created before the end of this year, with €16 million invested.

The company said the new jobs will be in its business unit, digital operations, digital sales, customer success, product management, and network and solutions teams.

It will also allow Vodafone to expand services such as software as a service, cybersecurity, networking and software defined wide area networks, unified communications, managed services and the internet of things. The services have become increasingly important to businesses as the digitalisation of many sectors of the economy continues.

Sinéad Bryan, managing director of Vodafone Business in Ireland, said the expansion was part of the company’s plan to extend its portfolio of ICT solutions and services, including cybersecurity, networking and cloud technologies.

“This new investment is a step change for Vodafone Business as we go beyond that role to meet our customers’ increasing demands for a range of solutions tailored to the needs of businesses,” she said. “We are committed to facilitating the growth of enterprise, regional development and digital transformation when it comes to the future of work, enhanced efficiencies, improving data security and optimal technology solutions.”

The latest investment follows Vodafone’s €300 million spending on its network in the past three years, with a further €500 million set to be spent.

The news was welcomed by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney. “Digitisation of all businesses is a national priority, and particularly a focus for SMEs where there is huge opportunity for growth,” he said.