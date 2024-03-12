Learnovate awarded €9.6m in funding to address future skills gaps

From left: Marina Donohoe, head of research and innovation, Enterprise Ireland; Nessa McEniff, director, the Learnovate Centre; Simon Coveney, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment; Michelle Olmstead, chief innovation and enterprise officer, Trinity College Dublin; Melissa O'Connor, VP content, consumer & business services, IDA Ireland. Photograph: Paul Sharp/SHARPPIX

Trinity College-based technology centre Learnovate has received €9.6 million in funding to help fund its future expansion and address skills gaps.

The centre, which specialises in the future of work and learning, is designed to support EdTech and HR Tech companies in developing solutions to the skills gaps that are emerging in the Irish economy.

Funded by Enterprise Ireland the IDA Ireland, Learnovate has 75 member organisations from around the world, including Zoom, Mastercard, Cisco, Yum Brands and the University of the Sunshine Coast Australia, alongside Irish members including LearnUpon, Folens and SoapBox Labs. It plans to ocntinue to increase that membership “substantially”, saying it could generate €50 million for the Irish economy by 2025 and €100 million by 2035.

Learnovate director Nessa McEniff said the funding was a huge vote of confidence in the centre and its importance to the future economy. “It will greatly assist us in delivering on our mission to deliver competitive advantage to Irish industry and help Irish companies to address evident gaps in skills development,” she said.

Learnovate’s work is supported by a team of learning technology experts with skills in innovation, learning science, psychology, cognitive science and user experience who work on how to create innovative learning experiences to motivate people.

“The Learnovate team has fully embraced the need for a fundamental change in how we approach learning to prepare for the future of work,” said Marina Donohoe, head of research and innovation at Enterprise Ireland. “This significant investment in the Learnovate Centre from Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland will help to ensure that Irish businesses are equipped with the necessary skills to excel in the rapidly evolving technological landscape, leveraging skills to drive innovation and deliver competitive advantage.”

The expansion and new funding was welcomed by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, who said the centre’s work in addressing skills gaps is essential for Ireland’s future economy.