Dublin Airport landed with €10m fine for dirty toilets and security queue waiting times

A queue for the departure gates in Terminal 1 of Dublin Airport in June 2022. The airport was fined €10.1m on Thursday for issues in 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson

Dublin Airport faces a €6.7 million payout for poor cleanliness in toilets and in terminals, and for security queue waiting times, following a ruling by regulator the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA).

The authority said on Thursday it awarded the country’s biggest airport a €3.4 million quality of service bonus but penalised it €10.1 million for lapses in other areas, leaving a net €6.7 million fine.

Dublin Airport incurred penalties for not meeting targets on cleanliness of washrooms and terminals, information on ground transport and security queues, in the first five months of the 2023.

The authority noted that security queue performance significantly improved in the second half of the year.

READ MORE

The airport earned bonuses for beating targets on overall customer satisfaction, ease of movement and passengers finding their way around, availability of baggage trolleys and wi-fi.

Airlines will pay maximum passenger charges of €8.46 this year, the authority said.

State agency IAA regulates Dublin Airport’s charges and supervises its quality of service.