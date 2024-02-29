Aer Lingus profits soar 400% to €225m

Aer Lingus profits soared 400 per cent to €225 million last year, closing the gap on the airline’s 2019 financial performance, new figures confirmed on Thursday.

The Irish carrier earned revenues of €2.27 billion last year, beating 2022 sales by more than €500 million, and flew 10.7 million passengers, the company said in a statement.

Operating profits reached €225 million in 2023, €168 million more than the €57 million it generated the previous year, the company said.

Higher costs left profits lagging the €276 million that the airline earned in 2019, the year before Government Covid travel curbs that were not finally rowed back until early 2022.

Strong demand for holiday travel on both its European and North American routes boosted its performance.

According to figures from its parent, International Airlines Group (IAG), Aer Lingus had 4 per cent more seats on offer to passengers than in 2019.

Lynne Embleton, chief executive, said the results put Aer Lingus on the right trajectory for the future.

“We have a compelling growth strategy for Aer Lingus that will be good for the company, our employees, our customers and for Ireland,” she added.

However, Ms Embleton warned that achieving this depended on having the right costs and productivity and not being constrained by the passenger cap at the airline’s biggest base, Dublin Airport.

Planners have limited the number of passengers that Dublin can handle every year to 32 million, angering the Irish air travel industry.

A pay dispute between Aer Lingus and its pilots is due before the Labour Court in coming weeks.