Revenue at Flutter rises as group prepares for US listing

Revenue at Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment rose in 2023 as the US business continued to gather pace.

The company, which is set to list in the US in a matter of days, said good trade in the fourth quarter of the year was providing momentum into 2024, with group revenue for 2023 up 24 per cent year on year to £9.5 billion.

Of that, £3.6 billion was from the US business, which saw a 38 per cent increase year on year and a 19 per cent rise in the final quarter of 2023.

In the US, FanDuel continued to perform well, with 43 per cent of gross revenue market share in the fourth quarter.

“In the US, FanDuel consolidated its sports leadership position during the peak quarter for sporting activity, while FanDuel Casino went from strength to strength,” chief executive Peter Jackon said. “While sports results were very customer friendly, particularly on the NFL in November, the underlying momentum in the business remains very strong heading into 2024.”

The business outside the US was in line with expectation, Flutter said, with the UK and Ireland showing continued strong momentum. The business there grew 19 per cent in the final quarter and 15 per cent over the year, with revenue of $2.46 billion over the 12 months. The majority of that was online business, with retail accounting for only $300 million of the total.

International, meanwhile, saw revenue rise 36 per cent to £2.3 billion in 2023. Only Australia saw a decline in revenue, falling 8 per cent over the course of the year to £1.1 million.

Flutter is set to exit the Irish Stock Exchange as it adds the New York listing at the end of the month, but it plans to remain on the London Stock Exchange. It had flagged its exit last year, saying it had encountered technical difficulties that hindered it from retaining its Dublin listing.

However, Mr Jackson has previously pledged that Flutter would remain headquartered and tax resident in the Republic.

The US listing is an important step for Flutter, the chief executive said.

“This is a pivotal moment for the group as we make Flutter more accessible to US based investors and gain access to deeper capital markets,” he said. “I am looking forward to 2024 and further building on the momentum within the group to continue delivering growth.”