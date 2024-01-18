Grafton Group appoints Ian Tyler as chair designate

Building materials group Grafton has appointed former Balfour Beatty chief executive Ian Tyler as chair designate, with effect from 1 March of this year.

Tyler will succeed Michael Roney as chair of Grafton’s board when Mr Roney steps down on 2nd May, at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM).

Mr Roney first joined Grafton’s board of directors as chair designate in 2016, assuming the role of chair the following year. At this year’s AGM, he advised the board that subject to finding a successor for his role, he would not be seeking re-election.

Mr Tyler has also been appointed as independent non-executive director of Grafton, and a member of its nomination committee.

Mr Tyler is currently non-executive director of global mining company Anglo American plc and chemicals supplier Synthomer plc, and chair of maritime design and consulting firm BMT Group Ltd and UK drinking water supplier Affinity Water Ltd.

He will be stepping down from his role with Affinity Water Ltd this year, at a time to be agreed once his successor has been appointed.

A former chief executive of infrastructure group Balfour Beatty, Mr Tyler has previously chaired a number of other companies, including UK housebuilder Vistry Group, and oil and gas exploration and production company Cairn Energy plc.

Paul Hampden Smith, senior independent director at Grafton, said Tyler was appointed “because of his strategic, commercial, financial and Board experience gained over three decades at a leadership level in a range of mainly large businesses”.

In a trading update last week, Grafton said its revenue for 2023 was up by 0.8 per cent to £2.32 billion (€2.7 billion), slightly ahead of analysts’ forecasts despite softer trading in September and October.

The group said its Irish business, Chadwicks, performed well in the run up to the end of the year, with demand firmer in the residential repair, maintenance/improvement and new build markets.

The Woodie’s DIY business in Ireland showed a strong performance in the final months of 2023, with Grafton’s overall retailing business showing growth of 5.8 per cent year on year.