Dara O’Reilly to take on CEO role at Mannok

Brenda Rennick, Dara O'Reilly and Liam McCaffrey of Mannok. The group has said Mr O'Reilly will replace Mr McCaffrey as CEO, while Ms Rennick will replace Mr O'Reilly as CFO.

Mannok, the Fermanagh-based manufacturing company known previously as Quinn Industrial Holdings, has appointed Dara O’Reilly as its next chief executive.

Mr O’Reilly has been chief financial officer at the business since its foundation at the end of 2014 and was previously finance director at Quinn Group. He will replace Liam McCaffrey, who is set to retire this year. Mr McCaffrey will continue to be involved with Mannok as a non-executive director, while Mr O’Reilly will be replaced by Mannok’s finance director, Brenda Rennick.

Mannok, most of which is owned by hedge funds, makes building materials and packaging for the food industry. Its most recent accounts showed it generated turnover of €317.7 million and earnings of €25.8 million last year. It employs more than 800 people.

Adrian Barden, chairman of Mannok paid tribute to Mr McCaffrey, describing him as “a formidable leader”.

He said the company’s board had conducted a succession process for the chief executive and chief financial officer positions and was delighted to promote from within.

“Dara and Brenda enjoy the respect and trust of their colleagues and of the board. I wish them well in our next phase of growth as an increasingly sustainability focused business,” Mr Barden added.