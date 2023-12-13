House prices across the State rise by 2.3% but Dublin down again

Over the year, house prices in Dublin fell by 0.7 per cent while apartment prices were down by 0.4 per cent. Photograph: iStock

The price of residential properties increased by 2.3 per cent in the year to October, with prices in Dublin decreasing by 0.6 per cent and prices outside Dublin up by 4.5 per cent, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In October 2023, some 4,604 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with the Revenue Commissioners, up by 7.2 per cent when compared with the 4,296 purchases in October 2022, its latest residential property price index found.

The median price of a dwelling purchased in the year to October was €323,000.

The lowest median price for a house in the 12-month period was in Longford, where it stood at €160,000, while the highest median price was €630,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

Over the year, house prices in Dublin fell by 0.7 per cent while apartment prices were down by 0.4 per cent. The highest house price growth in Dublin was in Fingal at 0.8 per cent while Dún-Laoghaire Rathdown saw a decline of 1.5 per cent.

Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 4.5 per cent and apartment prices rose by 5 per cent. The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the mid-west (Clare, Limerick, and Tipperary) at 6.2 per cent, while at the other end of the scale, the west (Galway, Mayo, and Roscommon) and mid-east (Kildare, Louth, Meath, and Wicklow) saw a 3.5 per cent rise.

The most expensive Eircode area over the 12 months to October 2023 was A94 ‘Blackrock’ with a median price of €730,000, while F45 ‘Castlerea’ had the least expensive price of €135,000.