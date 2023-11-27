Environmental subsidies hit record €1.6bn in 2022

Environmental subsidies rose on back of more supports for energy efficiency retrofitting schemes. Photograph: iStock

Environmental subsidies hit record levels last year on the back of more State support for energy efficiency retrofitting schemes and more wastewater investment which “outweighed a decrease in funding for production of energy from renewable sources”.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures showed environmental subsidies and similar transfers were €1.6 billion in 2022, which was an increase of €105 million, or 7 per cent, on the previous year.

The schemes paying the highest amount in subsidies in 2022 were €459 million for wastewater infrastructure under the Uisce Éireann capital investment plan; the Public Service Obligation (PSO) levy support to electricity generation from renewable sources at €287 million; and Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS) payments of €179 million.

Local Authority housing retrofits were funded to the value of €64 million in 2022; electric vehicle (EV) grants of €63 million were paid out, and €57 million was provided in grants under the afforestation scheme.

READ MORE

In 2022, €962 million or 61 per cent of total environmental transfers went to environmental protection activities such as wastewater management, protection of biodiversity, and protection of air and climate.