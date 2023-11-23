Properties going from first to final offer in just 10 days, Daft says

‘Offers by Daft’, a free platform for buyers to bid on properties directly through Daft.ie, has seen 10,206 offers made through the platform since it launched in 2022, on 1,324 properties. Photograph: iStock

Properties sold through Daft.ie’s online bidding platform are going from first to final offer in just 10 days, according to data released by the property website.

‘Offers by Daft’, a free platform for buyers to bid on properties directly through Daft.ie, has seen 10,206 offers made through the platform since it launched in 2022, on 1,324 properties.

On average, properties advertised through the platform received a first offer within three days of going live and went to winning offer in ten days, receiving an average of 11 offers in the process.

Daft.ie has said that the platform provides “transparency and flexibility” to home buyers, who can view existing offers on a property in real time, and can submit their own at any time of the day or night.

Insights shared by Daft.ie show that 41 per cent of offers were placed outside of business hours, with 11 per cent between 12am and 9am, 15 per cent between 6pm and 12am, and 15 per cent at weekends.

The 10,206 offers made through the platform since launch equate to a total value of €3.7 billion.

The most popular kinds of properties advertised though the bidding platform are three bed semidetached family homes.

Estate agents and bidders in Dublin are some of the highest adopters of the tool, followed closely by those in Cork.

Emmet Creighton, client partnership director at Daft.ie, said that the Offers by Daft platform was developed to address “pain points” in the home buying process.

“Offers by Daft frees the agent by managing all offers and bidders from one central location allowing the agent to focus on their clients ... [and] for the house buyer, it offers complete transparency and flexibility. They can make an offer at a time that suits them, on any device. It saves all parties hours and hours of valuable time,” he said.

“For the house seller, it offers instant updates with no phone tag. They can see the latest offers on their property on Daft.ie instantly allowing them to track and keep up to date on offers and bidders anytime, anywhere and from any device,” he added.