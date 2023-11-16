Sweepr raises extra $4m in extension of Series A funding round

Sweepr founder Alan Coleman: The latest funding will be used to enter new markets.

Irish technology company Sweepr has raised an additional $4 million (€3.7 million) in an extension of its Series A funding round that will support its expansion in North America and Europe, bringing its services to new markets and boosting its research and development.

That brings the total raised in the Series A round to $13 million, with backing from Telus Ventures and Enterprise Ireland. Existing investors Frontline Ventures and Molten Ventures also took part in the round.

Sweepr makes it easier for communications service providers and device manufacturers to deliver more personalised customer care, cutting costs and reducing customer loss.

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Alan Coleman, the platform uses data it collects to help with real-time decision-making and service on digital channels. The low-code platform allows interactions to take place across multiple channels including SMS, an app or website, and can be used for technical or billing questions, or even getting customers set up initially.

“Sweepr’s vision has always been that the majority of customer support will start and conclude in a digital channel, with only exceptional cases requiring human intervention,” said Mr Coleman.

“The recent arrival of mass market Generative AI technologies such as ChatGPT adds a new dimension in auto generation of care experiences. What seemed futuristic only 12 months ago is now a clear and immediate opportunity for enterprises to reduce operational costs while greatly improving customer service. We have recently seen rapid growth on the back of increased demand for digital self-care capabilities, which are more scalable than in-person or call-based customer support.”

Communications technology company Telus International, which acquired Irish company Voxpro in 2017, has also signed a deal with Sweepr to support the digital transition of its customer care.

“Telus has a long-standing commitment to putting our customers first and we strive to serve them in the ways they like to best be served,” said Terry Doyle, managing partner and vice-president of Telus Ventures.