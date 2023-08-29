Yoghurt-maker Glenisk records profit of €5.7m chiefly due to insurance payout

Glenisk managing director Vincent Cleary walks through the wreckage of the business after a catastrophic fire in September, 2021. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Organic yoghurt maker, Glenisk recorded a pretax profit of €5.7 million in 2021 chiefly as a result of a net insurance payout arising from a fire which destroyed the firm’s main production facility.

Accounts show that the Cleary family-owned company sustained a €5.4 million hit to 2021 revenues due to the fire in September, 2021.

The accounts for Cordagrove Ltd show that 2021 revenues reduced by 23.5 per cent from €28.8 million to €21.26 million “due to disruption caused by a fire at the group’s factory which completely destroyed all fixed assets held there”.

The group, based at Killeigh, Tullamore, Co Offaly, recorded the €5.7 million profit chiefly due to the disposal of fixed assets worth €7 million.

READ MORE

Commercial director with Glenisk, Emma Walls, explained that the €7 million profit on asset disposal were “the insurance proceeds received in 2021 for plant, premises and machinery”.

Ms Walls stated that the funds received were “earmarked to reinstate the premises post 2021″.

“2020 had been a record year for Glenisk and the business was on track to achieve similar sales for 2021. The fire at the facility in September 2021 halted all yoghurt production, which did not resume until February 2022,” she said.

The €5.7 million profit was a 196 per cent increase on the pretax profit of €1.92 million for 2020.

Ms Walls cautioned that the €5.7 million pretax profit wasn’t an accurate reflection of Glenisk’s 2021 business performance as the funds received through insurance payments in 2021 were used post-2021 to reinstate the premises.

The yoghurt maker’s profits were also boosted by €1.94 million in “other operating income” and Ms Walls said that this figure related “to insurance compensation for the loss of stock in hand, business interruption insurance and grant income”.

The group’s profits were hit by €1.08 million in exceptional costs concerning “fire-related costs”.

On last year’s performance, Ms Walls said that “2022 was a challenging year as we reintroduced ranges in a phased manner as our manufacturing capacity increased and the required machinery was reinstated. This phased return has continued into 2023”.

In June, the Cleary family reassumed 100 per cent ownership of the business after Danone sold its 38 per cent share.

Numbers employed totalled 80 and staff costs amounted to €5.3 million in 2021. Nine directors served during the year and directors’ pay totalled €1.96m including pension contributions of €167,470.

At the end of 2021, the firm’s shareholder funds totalled €16.55 million that include accumulated profits of €11.47 million. Cash funds increased from €5.6 million to €9.45 million.