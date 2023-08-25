Emerald Airlines to run temporary Rugby World Cup flights to Rennes

Emerald Airlines, the operator of Aer Lingus’ regional services, is to run new temporary route to Rennes, in northwest France, ahead of next month’s Rugby World Cup.

The route has been established for those Irish rugby fans who are travelling to Paris, where Ireland will take on both South Africa and Scotland in their final two group games.

The limited number of flights will operate from the 22nd of September, the day before Ireland’s fixture against South Africa. They will run for a six-week period until Monday the 30th of October, two days after a potential first-ever World Cup Final appearance for Ireland.

Emerald Airlines will operate one flight a day departing from Dublin Airport on Mondays and Fridays over the six-week period, with return flights from Rennes running on the same days.

Rennes is connected to the French capital by train, with over 15 high-speed TGV services running directly to Paris Montparnasse station per day at an average travel time of 1 hour 45 minutes, or alternatively is just over a 3.5 hour drive.

The new temporary route is Aer Lingus’ second recent addition to the French region of Brittany, having begun a new route to Brest in May of this year.

Ian Lough, head of commercial at Emerald Airlines said, “We are delighted to be providing fans with further access to a number of the exciting World Cup games hosted in Paris. We look forward to welcoming fans on board to cheer on their home team!”