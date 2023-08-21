Dublin-based aviation company to build 20,000sq m hangar in Dominican Republic

An image of the hanger facilities of Avia Solutions Group subsidiary FL Technics at Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Republic

Dublin-headquartered aviation company Avia Solutions Group is set to build a 20,000sq m hangar in the Dominican Republic as part of the group’s continuing expansion into Latin America.

One of the world’s largest providers of aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance for the aviation sector, Avia Solutions Group operates a fleet of 180 aircraft, and operates in 68 countries worldwide. It moved its headquartered from Lithuania to Dublin earlier this year, announcing up to 50 new jobs here.

One of the group’s subsidiaries, FL Technics, has started the construction of the new maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hangar in Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Republic, the first stage of which will take two years. The company already manages 86,000sq m of hangar space across Lithuania, the UK and Indonesia.

Jonas Janukenas, chief executive of Avia Solutions Group, said that the group aimed to ensure aircraft flying in the counter-seasonal areas of Latin America, Asia and Australia can reach repair hangars within four hours.

READ MORE

When completed the facilities will include five bays for maintenance operations, with plans to expand the hanger to 12 bays. The new infrastructure will span a total of 52,000sq m, including 20,000sq m for the hangar facility.

Zilvinas Lapinskas, chief executive of FL Technics, said the development was the company’s first physical base for maintenance in the region. “This decision represents a significant investment, underscoring our commitment to offering comprehensive MRO solutions, creating a strong foundation for long-term partnerships and other future developments in the continent.”