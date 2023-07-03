Staff unrest at Intercom, Davy downgrades Irish GDP forecast, and Diageo’s €25m brewery investment

Pictured at the new Guinness 0.0 production facility at St. James’s Gate are Barry O’Sullivan, managing director of Diageo Ireland and Aisling Ryan, Guinness 0.0 Innovation Brewer. Diageo has invested €25 million in the brewery to expand the production capacity for its non-alcoholic stout.

Irish tech company Intercom is facing employee unrest after a new policy the company claims has been in place since last year called a halt to its support for Pride celebrations. Ciara O’Brien has the details.

Move over millennials, perennials are on the march, according to FT columnist Pilita Clark. These are people who want to be defined by how they work, learn and live, not by when they were born.

Stockbroker Davy has downgraded its growth forecast for the Irish economy on the back of what it described “as volatile data relating to exports and the multinational sector”. Eoin Burke Kennedy reports

In our first personal finance Q&A of the week, a reader who is the executor for his father’s will is trying to figure out the valuation date on an inherited family home. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

READ MORE

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

Businessman Harry Crosbie says he is “absolutely determined” to develop two kiosks at the front of the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin, after the theatre’s operator Crownway Entertainment launched a High Court challenge against his plans. John Burns reports

Global drinks giant Diageo has invested €25 million into its Guinness brewery at St James’s Gate to triple production of its non-alcoholic stout. Ellen O’Regan has the details.

Should we be preparing for Russia’s collapse and the global economic fallout that would follow? Our columnist Eoin Burke-Kennedy offers a view.

In our Opinion piece, Fergal O’Brien, executive director of lobbying and influence at Ibec, says some of the large tax surpluses projected for the next couple of years should be used for a National Infrastructure Fund that would protect important capital projects in the event of an economic downturn.

In Me & My Money, Mary-Therese Byrne, tourism and marketing manager at Dublinia, recalls how when her job went part-time during Covid, she was “forced to learn how to tighten my budget”. She spoke with Tony Clayton-Lea

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest.