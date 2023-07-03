NTMA to hold one more 2022 bond auction amid rising surplus

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) will hold only one more bond auction in 2023, suggesting that it will finish off at the lower end of its fundraising target range, as the Government’s projected budget surplus has improved since late last year.

The agency has raised €6 billion in long-term debt so far this year, out of range of between €7 billion and €11 billion that it announced last December.

The NTMA, led by chief executive Frank O’Connor, said on Monday that it plans to hold its last bond auction of 2023 on September 11th. It typically raises between €1 billion and €1.5 billion in such auctions.

The announcement comes amid a strong outlook for the Government’s financial position ahead of the publication this week of its Summer Economic Statement, which outlines the intended size of the tax and spending package for Budget 2024.

The Government forecast in April that its general surplus will amount to €10 billion this year, driven by windfall corporate tax receipts, up from a figure of €6 billion that was project when Budget 2023 was unveiled last September. That followed a much better-than-expected €8 billion outturn for last year.

The surplus is expected to expand to corporate-tax-driven €16 billion next year, according to the projections made in April.

The general Government debt level is forecast to end the year at €223.5 billion, according to Department of Finance estimates, which is the equivalent of under 79 per cent of the size of the modified gross national income, which strips out the activities of multinational operating in the State.

The market interest rate, or yield, on Ireland’s benchmark 10-year bonds – a key gauge of borrowing costs – is currently 2.79 per cent, up from 0.2 per cent at the end of 2021, before investors started to bet on the pace at which central banks would be forced to raise official rates to tackle inflation.