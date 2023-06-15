ECB tightens squeeze on mortgage holders with further 0.25% rate hike

President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde. The bank has raised interest rates by 0.25%.

The European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by further quarter of a percentage point on Thursday, placing additional financial strain on mortgage holders, particularly the State’s 250,000 tracker customers who will face an automatic increase in their monthly repayments.

The ECB’s latest rate increase, the eighth since last July, is being viewed by markets as the penultimate increase in the current sequence with a further quarter point bump expected next month.

It lifts the bank’s main refinancing rate, the one that affects mortgages, from 3.75 per cent to 4 per cent.

Investors now see the ECB’s terminal rate – the highest interest rates will go to – settling at about 4.25 per cent, indicating that at least one more hike is fully priced in, but some analysts see the ECB going to 4.5 per cent before pausing its current phase of monetary tightening.

A 0.25 percentage point increase adds approximately €35 a month to repayments on a standard €250,000 tracker mortgage.

Tracker mortgage holders have already seen the rate tied to their loans increase by 3.75 percentage points since the middle of last year, adding about €470 a month to the average tracker mortgage with a balance of €250,000 and a remaining term of 20 years.

So far, variable rate customers with traditional retail banks have been shielded from most of the increases but this is expected to change in the coming months.