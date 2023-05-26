Outline of deal to avoid US debt default emerging but key sticking points remain

The speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy has said it is “crunch time” in talks aimed at avoiding a US debt default amid reports that the outline of a deal is coming together.

The US government is less than a week away from potentially running out of money unless it is permitted to increase its borrowing limit, according to estimates provided to Congress by treasury secretary Janet Yellen.

US media has reported that the White House and republicans in the House of Representatives were closing in on an agreement that would raise the US debt ceiling for a two-year period while putting in place caps on government spending with the exception of expenditure on the military and on veterans.

US media reports also maintained that under the outline deal being pursued, about $10 billion (€9.3 billion) would be removed from a planned $80 billion allocation to the US internal revenue service, which was earmarked originally to fund a crackdown on tax evasion by high earners and corporations. This measure has been championed by Mr Biden and his Democratic Party but strongly opposed by republicans.

There have been some suggestions that the $10 billion removed from the funding for the revenue service could be used to soften the blow in relation to cuts in other areas such as education or environmental protection.

However, sticking points remain before an overall deal can be secured. This includes republican demands for tighter work requirements for access to some federal social programmes and new rules governing energy generation, including oil and gas projects.

In the meantime, the Biden administration and Mr McCarthy are under pressure from their left and right flanks who are unhappy with proposed elements of the outline deal, which have been leaked.

Mr McCarthy acknowledged on Thursday that not everyone would be happy with the outcome at the end of the day.

The US treasury department has warned that it could be unable to cover all its obligations as soon as June 1st, but also has made plans to sell debt worth $119 billion that will come due on that date, suggesting to some market observers that it this is not a cast iron deadline. Hard line republicans have expressed scepticism about the timelines put forward by Ms Yellen for the Government to run out of money to pay its bills.

However, the brinkmanship over the debt ceiling has unnerved investors. US deputy treasury secretary Wally Adeyemo said it had pushed the government’s borrowing costs up by $80 million so far.

Several credit-rating agencies have warned they have put the United States on review for a possible downgrade, which would also increase borrowing costs and undercut the US’s standing as the backbone of the global financial system.